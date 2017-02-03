Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will visit the Acadian Peninsula on Friday following the ice storm disaster in the region over the past 10 days.

Trudeau will visit the Neguac warming station at the Royal Canadian Legion at 5:40 p.m., according to his schedule.

The prime minister will then travel to Lamèque, where he plans to visit the military operations centre to thank the personnel that has helped with the cleanup for the past week.

At 7:30 p.m., Trudeau is expected to visit the town's warming centre at Notre-Dame-des-Flots church to meet with volunteers and residents staying there.

3,500 outages remain

Power crews continue to reconnect people in northern New Brunswick. (CBC)

At about 8:09 a.m. on Friday, NB Power reported more than 3,500 outages remained. Most of them were located on the Acadian Peninsula.

The peninsula, one of the regions hit hardest by the storm, continues to be slowest to recover from the storm with more than 3,300 customers of the utility still affected by the outages.

Another 170 customers are without electricity in Moncton, and nine in Miramichi.

At its height, more than 130,000 customers across the province were without power. In total, about 200,000 customers have been affected.

Carbon monoxide cases climb

Despite two deaths and dozens of hospitalizations resulting from carbon monoxide poisoning in the wake of last week's ice storm, some people continue to flirt with danger by using generators and other flame-burning devices in their homes and garages, NB Power president Gaëtan Thomas said Thursday.

Be ready for CO: Here's how to keep your home safe1:18

The number of people to be hospitalized from carbon monoxide poisoning has now risen to 42.

"There are still stories — I saw it personally — of people trying to use … barbecues or generators inside the house, inside the garage," said Thomas.

"With all the communication we did, it's still happening."