After car accident, New Brunswick woman has truck stolen by other driver

The phrase "No good deed goes unpunished" may now hit a little too close to home for Mary Fawcett.

She stopped at the scene of a car crash Wednesday afternoon and was left stranded at the side of the Trans-Canada Highway when one of the drivers in the crash stole her truck.

It's an automatic thing, for a lot of Maritimers — you go to help somebody, right? - Mary Fawcett

​Fawcett said she was on her way to Amherst, N.S., to pick up feed for her animals, when a white car got between her truck and a tractor-trailer passing her near the Aulac exit.

"And the next thing I know, there's a bang-bang," she said. "And I look in my rearview mirror and there's this little white car all smashed to smithereens in the middle of the road."

Fawcett said she and the driver of the tractor-trailer immediately pulled over and got out of their vehicles. She also grabbed her phone to call 911, thinking the driver of the white car was seriously injured since his car was "totally smashed."

"And next thing I knew ... he comes running up, arms in the air, [yelling] 'What the hell just happened? What the hell just happened?'"

The man ran past her and the driver of the tractor-trailer, got into her truck and sped off.

If that wasn't enough, Fawcett said, she had left her wallet and medication in the truck.

"I think I wanna cry, but there's no sense in it," she said.

"It's an automatic thing, for a lot of Maritimers — you go to help somebody, right?"

Driver also fled police

According to the RCMP, the man who drove away with Fawcett's truck had been pulled over shortly before near the Walker Road exit but sped away during the stop.

Sgt. Paul Gagne said officers were later advised that the truck was found in Nova Scotia and the driver arrested.

The highway was completely closed for about 30 minutes, then opened to one lane until about 1:45 p.m. as a result of the crash.

BREAKING: Only highway access to Nova Scotia is CLOSED due to a collision, officials say. <a href="https://t.co/RzQkQrif7R">pic.twitter.com/RzQkQrif7R</a> —@Brett_CBC

"We're still piecing this together," Gagne said. "The big question, why did he flee?"

Gagne said the investigation continues and charges are expected.

Fawcett said she's just hoping to get her wallet and medications back as soon as possible.