RCMP are seeking information from the public about a pickup truck suspected in the hit-and-run death of Brady Francis in Saint-Charles last month.

Police released three photographs of the grey 2003 GMC Sierra 4 X 4 pickup truck on Tuesday, requesting anyone who saw the vehicle travelling in the Richibucto area on Feb. 24, between noon and 10 p.m. to contact them.

"We're asking people to look closely at the pictures we have released in the event they may have seen the vehicle that day and can provide us information on the vehicle and who was in it," Cpl. Jullie Rogers-Marsh said in a statement.

The truck has a camouflage-coloured wind deflector on the hood, camouflaged window deflectors over the driver and passenger side windows, a "Browning" decal over the front windshield, several camouflaged decals on the tailgate and decals on the rear window.

​Police responded to a hit and run on Saint-Charles Sud Road on Feb. 24, around 9:30 p.m.

Francis, 22, of Elsipogtog First Nation, was struck and killed.

Police seized the grey 2003 GMC Sierra 4 X 4 pickup truck on Feb. 25, but released it to the owner after gathering information for the investigation. (RCMP)

Police seized the truck on Feb. 25.

"It was returned to the owner after police gathered the information from it required for the investigation," said Rogers-Marsh.

"Investigators have spoken to many people and now would like to speak to anyone who has information about where the truck was on February 24, but have not yet spoken to police."

Police believe the truck was primarily in the communities of Saint-Ignace, Saint-Charles and Saint-Louis-de-Kent that day.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Richibucto RCMP at 506-523-4611 or Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or by Secure Web Tips at www.crimenb.ca.