Businessman discouraged by triple trailer theft in Dieppe

Bob Leger says his heart sank when he arrived at his warehouse on Sunday.

For more than 30 years, he's run Bob Lee Productions in Dieppe, N.B., a special events business specializing in trade shows, weddings and other functions.

As he arrived to prepare for an event, he noticed both of his equipment trailers were gone.

"It was unbelievable," said Leger. "Tears almost came to my eyes because … they're $10,000 apiece and somebody's taken that away from me."

One was an older trailer with his company logo on the back and side. The other was brand new and bright orange.

Unfortunately, this isn't the first time it's happened.

Leger says this was the older of the two trailers stolen on June 10. It has the company logo on the back and side. (Bob Leger/Facebook)

On March 2, he had a black trailer stolen. It had just been replaced through insurance on May 15.

Leger said he can't believe he's lost two more trailers to thieves.

"Not again. Why?" he said.

The trailers were parked on the side of his warehouse on Malenfant Boulevard in Dieppe.

Leger said he had taken safety precautions, buying a ball hitch — a heavy duty fastening device designed to prevent the trailer from being towed away — for each trailer.

There are no cameras on that side of the building, but he said there will be by the end of the week.

"It's like locking the barn door after the horse is gone, right?" he said.

Leger says this trailer was new, bought to replace the trailer stolen from his business in March. (Bob Leger/Facebook)

Heading in to a heavily booked event season, Leger said the theft has left him in a tough spot.

"It's devastating because we need those trailers to survive to transport our goods," he said. "Usually we'll have a truck and a trailer and that gives us enough space to go and do a pretty big function and right now we're down to a cube van and a regular van and that's not going to cut it."

Leger said the trailers are hard to trace because the registration number is easily removed. He thinks thieves could be taking them out of province to sell, or they could be hidden in wooded areas and used for storage.

He said as long as there is a market for stolen goods, the thefts will likely continue.

"People have to look at themselves when they buy these things and if they have a conscience then they have to realize that it belongs to somebody else and not to them," he said. "No matter how much money you pay for it, if it's 10 per cent on the dollar, it's still stolen goods."

The imprint of one of the two stolen trailers is still visible in the parking lot at Leger's business, Bob Lee Productions. (Kate Letterick/CBC News)

The community is rallying around Leger, sharing posts about the thefts on social media.

"Bob needs our assistance as a community. He has had three trailers stolen very recently," wrote Deputy Mayor Greg Turner on Facebook, urging residents to share the post.

"I've known Bob for well over 30 years, and I can attest how much he has given back to our community over the years from his business … Surely, someone, somewhere, has seen something or knows something that will assist the RCMP in solving this crime."

Leger said he appreciates the community support and hope it leads to the culprits. In the meantime, he'll have to find the money to rent a trailer or two to get his equipment to events.