A group of sports enthusiasts from rural New Brunswick is making trick-shot videos and racking up millions of views with their difficult and sometimes painful manoeuvres.

The three men, Frédérik Jones, Francis St-Coeur and Jean-Maxime Robichaud of Shippagan started posting videos to YouTube under the name the SweetSpotSquad in 2015. Jones said they've been playing sports together for 15 years.

"We are very competitive, so we've been doing challenges, competitions and trick shots for a very long time."

The group's latest video is of soccer kicks and throw-ins at the University of Moncton Stadium that show astounding precision and skill.

The "midfield crossbar shot" features 25-year-old Jones kicking a soccer ball from the centre of the field, purposely hitting the crossbar. The successful shot is met with much cheering and celebratory running in circles.

"It took around 150 tries and I had not kicked a soccer ball for four years, so I couldn't walk the next day," said Jones.

So aside from skill, the tricks also take incredible patience.

"We never nail it first try."

The 'conehead shot' shows one group member saying, "I hate you guys," from the bleachers before another lets lose a skillful kick from the edge of the pitch. The ball squarely hits the cone, inches from -'s head. (YouTube)

The trick that took the longest to get on tape was a beer pong trick.

"The guy had to throw a no looker behind his back into a red solo cup from the top of his farm's grain silo," Jones said.

It took seven hours of filming over three days.

The stakes are even higher with other tricks, such as "conehead shot."

Jean-Maxime Robichaud sits in the second row of the stands at the Moncton stadium with an orange traffic cone on his head while a ball is kicked from the edge of the pitch. It arcs towards Robichaud, knocking over the cone and missing his head by inches.

He doesn't flinch.

The Backwards Farmer trick took seven hours over three days to shoot. This group member is sitting on his father's silo attempting to through a ping pong ball into a red plastic cup on the ground behind him. (YouTube)

"We just thought it would be kind of funny and add a little bit of danger to make it more exciting," Jones said. "And now we have a 'trust shot' in every video."

Robichaud is always on the receiving end.

"He got hit a few times in the face, but not on this one in particular," Jones said.

Since starting SweetSpotSquad, Jones has opened a production company, producing promotional, corporate, and wedding videos.

With more than 176,000 subscribers, the trio hope to make the jump to making SweetSpotSquad videos full time soon.