The craft brewing industry is booming in Fredericton, and tourism promoters are banking on visitors wanting to taste what the city has on tap.

"We now have the highest concentration of breweries, meaderies and cideries in Atlantic Canada," said David Seabrook, manager of Fredericton Tourism.

Add to that lots of food offerings and the various options for getting from one location to another, and you have something tourists are looking for, he said.

"There's this critical mass of great product that's emerged, and on top of it you're seeing the tasting rooms and the transportation options," Seabrook said. "The hotels and pubs and bars are all featuring local beers.

"What we have in Fredericton is this celebration of local beer product and it's tremendous to see."

Walk and bike destination

Added to that has been an effort by the city to develop an excellent trail system throughout the city for people interested in getting around by walking or biking.

"If we can be a destination and get people on the trails, that's great," said Sean Dunbar, owner of Picaroons Traditional Ales. "Your reward for walking can be hanging out at a trailside taproom. That's pretty cool."

Sean Dunbar of Northampton Brewing Company, which makes Picaroons, said the city's breweries are competitors but know they can be stronger by working together to make themselves known to the public. (CBC)

Picaroons recently opened a taproom offering food and a patio overlooking the St. John River. It's located next to the walking bridge that connects the north and south sides of the city.

You can sample not only Picaroons' many brews, but also the beers of many other smaller craft brewers around the city.

Dunbar said the brewers are competitors but they know they can be stronger by working together to become known to the public.

"I'm a big believer in clustering things," he said. "I think it makes food and drink more interesting to have more. When people can have choices and there is more than one place to go, it allows us to cater to a wider group overall."

Push for tourism

The word is getting out across the country in a number of ways.

The city is producing new tourism advertising and promotional videos that will feature the craft brewing options in Fredericton.

And Picaroons is representing New Brunswick in a special compilation to celebrate Canada 150.

The Red Racer Across the Nation Collaboration 12-pack features beers from the provinces and two territories, including an Extra Special Bitter from New Brunswick.

The Fredericton Party Bus idles outside the Grimross microbrewery in Fredericton. It's just one of several bus and shuttle services that have popped up in recent months to cater to beer lovers hoping to move from brewery to brewery. (Shane Fowler/CBC)

NB Liquor, New Brunswick's Crown-owned alcohol agency, has also recognized the attraction of microbreweries and opened a craft beer room in the historic York Street train station building.

There you can find craft beers from New Brunswick and across North America, and the selection is constantly changing.

'I believe it's a complement to what's being offered currently in Fredericton, and we think it's great for the tourist industry.' - Mark Barbour, spokesman for NB Liquor

Aside from cans and bottles, the room has four to six beers on tap at any time to fill growlers, or large glass jugs to transport the draft home.

"I believe it's a complement to what's being offered currently in Fredericton, and we think it's great for the tourist industry," said Mark Barbour, a spokesman for NB Liquor.

Complements city attractions

Seabrook said the tasting rooms are enough to draw tourists to Fredericton, but they are also complement the other attractions the city offers.

"We have historic sites, heritage homes, concerts, festivals and other attractions," he said.

By planning their day, people can travel around the city, take in the various attractions and sights, then sample a beer.

"So you can rent a bike, enjoy a ride and at the end of the ride, enjoy a tasting room at one of the breweries," he said.

"We also have some transportation options such as the BrewHopper that operates on Friday and Saturday nights that will allow you to experience several of the breweries."