Transport Canada has fined the Canadian Coast Guard Ship Sir William Alexander $6,000 for going too fast in the Gulf of St. Lawrence.

The ship allegedly violated the federal government's 10-knot speed limit that was put in place in August to prevent further deaths of the endangered North Atlantic right whales.​

The federal government previously fined a cruise ship on Sept. 8.

Transport Canada taking restrictions 'very seriously'

"We take the speed restriction very seriously," Delphine Denis, a spokesperson for Transport Canada, said in an email.

"No vessel over 20 metres is exempt from the conditions when travelling in the western Gulf of St. Lawrence, between the Quebec north shore and just north of Prince Edward Island."

The department didn't specify where or when the violation occurred.

Fines are determined on a case-by-case basis and may range between a minimum of $6,000 and a maximum of $25,000 .

The Coast Guard has 30 days to pay the penalty or to ask the Transportation Appeal Tribunal of Canada to review the fine.

The Sir William Alexander is an 83-metre vessel that can go up to 16 knots.