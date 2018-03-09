Groups serving abused women and children in New Brunswick say they've been ignored by the province at budget meetings.

Transition houses, which are temporary homes for women and children fleeing abuse, sheltered more than 580 women and 350 children last year, says the NB South Central Transition and Second Stage Coalition.

Other organizations provided counselling and support to 995 women and 382 children, said Debrah Westerburg co-ordinator of the coalition.

But the provincial grants allocated to these services no longer cover basic operating expenses, leaving them dependent on fundraising to keep their doors open, Westerburg said.

This is why, on International Women's Day on Thursday, the coalition launched a campaign called "No More Excuses — Equity for NB Women's Shelters," in hopes of mobilizing the public.

"Shelters have been scrambling, unable to give any wage increases, depending more and more on our communities," she said. "It's good to do a little fundraising because you get out into the community, but there are shelters that have had extreme difficulties in meeting their payroll, in paying their bills."

The funding

The Social Development Department provides more than $3.4 million every year to the 13 transition houses in New Brunswick, said spokesperson Anne Mooers.

About $3 million is used for operations, she said, while $440,000 is provided for the Child Witnesses of Family Violence Program, she said.

The only area that has seen an increase in funding is the province's second stage housing program, aimed specifically at finding victims of abuse a more stable place to live. Funding has increased to $430,000 from $330,000 and the number of facilities will be increasing to eight from five, Mooers said.

Hiring qualified staff

Westerburg said it's difficult for staff at transition homes and programs for women in crisis to raise money for their own salaries.

Donors want to see their money going toward programs, or immediately benefiting women and children, as opposed to paying the salary of support staff.

The "passionate" staff now working in these services are nearing retirement age, she said, and finding young trained people to replace them will be a challenge.

"I'm afraid it's going to be really difficult to hire young women who are skilled. … They're not going to be able to work at a shelter and support themselves and their families."

Wages vary, she said, but they range between $27,000 and $33,000 a year.

But she said the Canadian average is $42,000.

"It's a significant difference."

A campaign for 'fairness'

Westerburg said when advocates meet with provincial representatives, they mostly hear the same thing.

"I guess we got tired of people saying we really admire your work and we realize the difficulty you're in, but there's no more money," she said.

The campaign is mainly social-media driven, and it will depend on members; of the public sending messages to their MLAs and Premier Brian Gallant, demanding that "our sector be treated fairly and that we receive a sustainable grant."