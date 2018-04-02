Meet with transit users and let them vent, Saint John activist says

Saint John transit activist Mary Ellen Carpenter says there should be a public meeting about bus service, since users have a pretty good idea about what's right and wrong with it.

"Ask them what they think and let them vent," said Carpenter, a longtime user who has redesigned all of Saint John's bus routes.

It's a logistical nightmare trying to plan a trip. - Mary Ellen Carpenter, rider

"Before we can move forward you have to do the venting."

Carpenter's model for the local service includes bus schedules that are "equalized," with all buses coming at 30-minute intervals, something she said will ensure there is no waiting in the weather for a connecting bus.

She would also like to see a short route that regularly runs buses across the Harbour Bridge to quickly connect people on the lower west side to the uptown.

She believes the changes will allow more people to use transit without raising costs.

As it stands, Carpenter said, it is extremely time-consuming to get from place to place using the city's spartan bus service.

Long waits for connections

"It's a logistical nightmare trying to plan a trip."

"You spend most of your time waiting somewhere for your next connection."

Carpenter's design initiative comes at a time when the transit commission is looking for public input about the bus system.

In August, Saint John Transit launched an initiative to create a passenger advisory committee to recommend ways to improve service.

Coun. Donna Reardon, who sits on the Saint John Transit and Parking Commission, said there was surprisingly little response even though it was advertised on radio, in the newspaper and through social media.

A feedback bus

Saint John Transit, she said, is now going to "refine" plans for the committee.

In the meantime, it will consider an idea that could see a bus parked at different spots around the city with transit users and members of the public invited to drop by and present their ideas for a more workable public transit system.

"So you would see the bus and say, 'Come on in and give us your feedback,'" said Reardon. "So you'd have one maybe out at the mall or at King's Square. So they would move them around to try to get some feedback."

Saint John Transit is now taking delivery of 12 new buses equipped with electronic passenger counters that will generate more ridership data.

Reardon said the data can also be used to help improve the service.