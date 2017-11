One person was taken to hospital after being hit by a Fredericton transit bus Wednesday evening.

Emergency crews responded to the accident near Northumberland and Brunswick streets at around 5:35 p.m., said acting platoon captain Gary Charters of the Fredericton Fire Department.

As of Wednesday evening, Charters said, he didn't know the extent of the person's injuries, the circumstances around the accident or if the pedestrian was male or female.