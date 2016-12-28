Saint John's long-troubled public transit service is hoping the era of budget deficits and service reductions is now in the past.

City Transit has just issued a request for proposals for seven new buses, for delivery in November 2017, and expects as many as five more buses in 2018, all under a new federal infrastructure funding program.

The service has also begun to install automated ridership counters, which use GPS technology to accurately plot how and when people use the system.

"If you can't measure it you can't manage it, as the old saying goes," said Coun. Donna Reardon, who sits on Saint John Transit's board.

With a significant number of bus passengers using monthly passes, it has been difficult to track demand and to plot ways to attract more users to public transit.

Number of bus riders not clear

Reardon said Saint John Transit uses price hedging for fuel, so it knows what it will pay for fuel over a certain period, regardless of ups and downs in pump prices. It also knows how much it will spend on labour.

But ridership figures are not as clear cut.

"We know all of those numbers but we don't know ridership," Reardon said.

Transit user Gordie Cummings says he's had to walk 70 minutes after missing the last evening bus. (Brian Chisholm CBC)

The chair of the board for the Saint John Transit and Parking Commission agreed that getting better numbers is critical.

"We need to get data so we can start to make smart decisions," Jeff McAloon said.

"There's probably routes out there that need to have more service, there's probably routes out there that we need to be cutting back a little bit."

Saint John Transit plans to create a passenger advisory committee in 2017.

"We need to have a more efficient way to hear directly from the people who are using the bus," he said. "Or the people who want to use the bus but can't."

Suggestions made

Some people using the transit service Wednesday offered their own advice about public transit.

"I think if they ran the buses a little later it would be better, and also more often," said Gord Cummings, who often has trouble getting to the west side later in the evening when the last bus leaves at 10:45 p.m. .

It's a sin and a shame - Transit user Corey Clarke

"On Sundays, it's quarter to six, which is absolutely atrocious."

Cummings said he's often had to walk or take a taxi home.

"If I walk I take the Falls Bridge, it takes me an hour and 10 minutes to get home."

That sentiment was echoed by Gabe Williams, who lives in Grand Bay-Westfield but works in west Saint John.

Recent cuts to the Comex commuter service, he said, have made it difficult to get to work on time in the morning.

"I think that's one of the biggest holes in the transit system for me personally," Williams said.

Corey Clarke said Saint John Transit needs to offer a low-cost bus pass for people with disabilities.

"People on disability end up staying at home," said Clarke. "It's a sin and a shame.

"More people would come out and use the bus systems if they had programs like that that were geared towards people on low income."