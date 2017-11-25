A Saint John councillor wants New Brunswick's cities and towns to get a cut of the money collected from issuing provincial motor vehicle tickets to help them pay for rising policing costs.

Coun. Greg Norton said the provincial government in 2015 stopped sharing the revenue generated from enforcing the Provincial Offences Procedure Act with municipalities.

He has submitted a motion, to be considered by Saint John's common council Monday night, calling for the city to push the province to reverse this so that municipalities can start seeing some of that money again.

Norton said he doesn't think it's fair that municipalities incur the costs for policing and enforcing provincial law, but can't collect any of the ticket revenue.

"If we're paying for 100 per cent of the costs to enforce these laws, is it not fair that we are able to receive some of the revenue?" he said.

CBC News contacted the province's Department of Justice and Public Safety for comment, but they did not send a response by the end of the day Friday.

Grim financial outlook

Norton's motion comes at a time when the city's public safety services are facing major cuts to make up for a revenue drop of more than $2.5 million as compared to last year.

Norton said he wasn't sure how much revenue traffic tickets could bring in for the city because the arrangement between the municipality and the province was never clear.

Eric Megarity, a Fredericton councillor and past president of the Cities of New Brunswick Association, says it makes sense for cities and towns to start seeing some of the ticket revenue again given what they pay for policing. (CBC)

Eric Megarity, a Fredericton city councillor and past president of the Cities of New Brunswick Association, said there was never a precise formula that was explained to the province's municipalities for how much money the province would give them for traffic tickets.

"There was no rhyme or reason for that that was explained to us," he said.

Given rising policing costs, Megarity said it makes sense for cities and towns to start seeing some of that revenue again.

"Policing services are getting expensive, so we need that revenue to come back," he said.

"We just can't keep taking the download. We need some revenue help."