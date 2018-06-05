Traffic headaches to get worse in Fredericton

Traffic in Fredericton's downtown is set to get even worse this summer as construction on St. Anne's Point Drive moves into the Queen Street intersection.

The intersection will go down to one lane to allow for traffic coming from the east end of Queen, but no left-hand turning from Regent Street onto Queen will be allowed.

This will make traffic in the increasingly congested downtown even worse.

"A lot of work in that intersection, fairly congested, but we're trying to push some traffic through as best we can," said Greg McCann, a project engineer with the City of Fredericton.

The work in the intersection includes installing sewer lines, repairing manholes and re-installing conduits for streetlights.

There are 22 major construction projects taking place in Fredericton this summer, which will cost more than $30 million. 1:43

McCann said a lot of people are frustrated with the traffic congestion caused by the construction on St. Anne's Point Drive.

"Obviously it makes the commute longer," said McCann.

McCann suggested people detour through King Street to get to the Westmorland Bridge if travelling down Regent.

He also suggested carpooling, alternate transportation and flex hours as a way to reduce congestion.

Current projects on Hanwell, Prospect

McCann outlined a major construction project taking place on Hanwell Road from Golf Greens Lane to Prospect Street.

That project will see new curbing and sidewalks installed.

Other construction projects outside of the downtown are already underway. (Elizabeth Fraser/CBC)

Early Tuesday morning, there was also construction on Prospect Street in front of McDonald's.

While McCann didn't know exactly what the construction was for, he said it could be the installation of a new water service for the new Sobeys in the Uptown Centre.

End of school projects

Several major construction projects will begin after school is let out for the summer.

A water main installation will see construction on Smythe Street between Kings College Road and Hawthorne Terrace.

Many construction projects won't begin until after school is out for summer. (CBC)

"Right now there's one water main that supplies water to the majority of the south side of Fredericton, so we're adding a little redundancy to the system there," said McCann.

McCann said some off-street work will be done before the summer break.

Other construction projects that will be started after summer break begins for students include: