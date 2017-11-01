An early-morning vehicle crash forced a road closure on Foster Thurston Drive in Saint John, which caused traffic delays on Wednesday morning, according to the police.

Just before 4 a.m., a driver travelling on Foster Thurston Drive lost control of the vehicle and struck a power pole near Crowley Road.

Police said the driver, who was alone in the vehicle, did not suffer any injuries.

Foster Thurston Dr is closed to all traffic, travelling from HWY 1 to Fieldstone Dr due to an MVA. — @saintjohnpolice

Police closed the route between Ashburn Lake Road to Sandy Point Road near the Cherry Brook Zoo, said Sgt. Stephen Wilson with the Saint John Police Force.

The road closure forced drivers who would typically travel on Foster Thurston Drive to the Saint John Regional Hospital and other businesses in the area, to use Highway 1 westbound to the Winter Street exit, Wilson said.

"Motorists should expect delays and may wish to travel an alternate route such as Rothesay Avenue," he said.

"We're diverting traffic as much as we can."

Saint John Energy is repairing the power pole that was damaged in the crash.

The road is expected to be operational some time before 9 a.m.