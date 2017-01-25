Dino Albert is certainly in the running for Dad of the Year.

For the past four winters, the Tracadie–area man has been building a snow slide for neighbourhood children–and it just keeps getting bigger.

"It started for us," he said Tuesday evening, as the entire neighbourhood played behind him. "And then friends, and then friends of friends."

The entire neighbourhood comes out after school to slide on Dino Albert's creation. (Bridget Yard/CBC)

Albert, the father of three boys–four, 17, and 21–starts construction as soon as there is enough snow on the ground, usually after Christmas.

"It took just around 60 hours, probably," he said about this year's incarnation–a massive snow slide dyed red and blue snaking around his front yard, complete with banked turns.

"It's all by hand. I use a snowblower, a leaf blower as well. Me and my wife."

Best in town

The Alberts have been constructing ice slides for years, but the 2017 incarnation is their biggest so far. (Dino Albert)

The slide, visible from the road, prompts stares and questions from adults and inspires adventure in children who live nearby.

"I like how it's big, and it's not small like the others," said 10-year-old Terry-Line Gaudreau.

"The first time I thought I would fall and I was scared."

After a few turns up the icy stairs and down the slide, Terry-Line said she conquered her fear and now looks forward to sliding most afternoons.

Dino Albert uses a special mix of water and bingo dabber fluid to keep the slide's colours vibrant. (Dino Albert)

"When you're at school you have a test and all that stuff. You have a little gift at the end. You come here and you have some fun," she said.

Secret colour mix

The vibrant blue and red of the slide took years to perfect. Albert and his wife have finally found the perfect formula to keep it looking fresh all winter long: