A 19-year-old man from Tracadie has been charged with murder after a house fire killed one person and seriously injured another at Six Roads on the Acadian Peninsula.

Benoit Bertin was arrested Monday and charged in a phone appearance with murder, according to the Tracadie Crown prosecutors office.

One person is still missing after the fire Sunday morning, police told Radio-Canada.

Police have not released the name of the person who died or any details about the people who were in house when the fire broke out.

RCMP received a 911 call just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday about the fire at a two-storey home on Route 150 north of Tracadie, spokesperson Cpl. Jullie Rogers-Marsh said earlier.

Bertin was expected to appear in Tracadie provincial court on Tuesday afternoon.