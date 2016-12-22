A fire that broke out in Tracadie on Wednesday afternoon has destroyed Art-Pro Inc., an interior design business on the Acadian peninsula..

There were no injuries involved in the fire that engulfed the northeastern business.

Jimmy Thibodeau, the fire chief with the Tracadie Fire Department, told Radio-Canada the building is expected to be a total loss.

Firefighters from Tracadie, Caraquet, Riviere-du-Portage and Saint Isidore, responded to the fire at around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Thibodeau said firefighters approached the fire with extreme caution, given the business had several flammable items inside.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is underway.