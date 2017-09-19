Toys "R" Us Canadian stores — including the chain's three New Brunswick locations — are remaining open, despite the company filing for bankruptcy protection in the U.S.

News came late Monday that the big box toy retailer, struggling with $5 billion US in long-term debt, had filed for bankruptcy protection in the U.S., with the Canadian stores to follow suit.

A spokesperson for the company would not confirm or deny whether any plans were underway to close any of the locations, saying only that stores will remain open during the coming holiday season.

"Decisions about any future store closings — and openings — will continue to be made based on what makes the best sense for our business just as they always have," said Nicole Hayes, senior manager of public relations for Toys "R" Us.

'Onslaught' from Walmart, Amazon

Hayes said the company expects to dramatically reduce its debt through the bankruptcy filing process and use the resources to reinvest in the business to become more competitive.

Devashis Mitra, dean of business administration at the University of New Brunswick, said it is possible the company comes out stronger.

Toys "R" Us has been facing fierce competition from online giants, as well as discount stores. (CBC)

"Unless they restructure, they will never be able to invest properly in the things they should be doing," Mitra said. "Which is basically compete head on with the discounters, and have more of an online presence."

He said it wasn't "entirely surprising" the retailer was filing for bankruptcy protection.

"Companies like Toys "R" Us have been facing an onslaught, for example, from discounters such as Walmart, or online retailers such as Amazon."

Need to keep up with tastes

Mitra said there's another big reason Toys "R" Us is having difficulties — children moving away from toys and playing on mobile devices instead.

He thinks keeping up with children's tastes will be the company's biggest challenge.

"Until Toys "R" Us comes up with perhaps a better business mode, where they can recapture some of the interests of their demographics, they will have a problem long term," said Mitra.

Mitra believes Toys "R" Us needs to better adjust to the changing interests of children in order to remain relevant. (CBC)

Moncton resident Peter Knowles took a similar view.

"I remember being a young child and you know I'd go on Sunday with my parents to Toys "R" Us, get a toy for me," said Knowles.

"But with all the technology and gaming systems now, little board games and stuffed animals — it's really not appealing to most children these days."

Rebecca Murphy said she's been a regular customer.

"They were such a huge company for so long," Murphy said.

"I shop there all the time for my nephews. It's definitely hard to hear."

Locations outside the U.S. and Canada are not part of the bankruptcy filings. The company's approximately 1,600 Toys "R" Us and Babies "R" Us stores around the world — the vast majority of which are profitable — are continuing to operate as usual.