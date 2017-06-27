Environment Canada has issued a tornado warning for parts of central New Brunswick.

The national weather agency said that extra care and attention should be exercised in and around Stanley, Doaktown and Blackville.

A severe thunderstorm is passing through the province and meteorologists are tracking whether it could produce a tornado, the warning said.

The warning, which was issued at 8:37 p.m., said "damaging winds, large hail and locally intense rainfall are possible."

"Take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches," the statement said, adding that residents should consult local media for more information.

More to come.