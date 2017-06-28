Although Environment Canada can't confirm a tornado hit the ground Tuesday, a New Brunswick meteorologist says that doesn't mean it didn't happen.

Environment Canada issued a tornado watch for Miramichi and the surrounding area on Tuesday night.

Earlier in the evening, a tornado warning, a step up from a watch, was issued for Stanley, Doaktown and Blackville.

Environment Canada later lifted the watch and warning.

"Even though this morning we have not received any new information, sometimes over the weekend a lot of people will go to their fishing camp and then see all the damage around their camp," said Claude Côté, a warning preparedness meteorologist in New Brunswick.

Côté said Environment Canada was in touch with the municipalities covered by the tornado warning and learned they didn't seen any damage.

In the past, Côté said, the Department of Natural Resources and other agencies would also fly over a particular area and see a tornado signature after a severe storm.

Tornadoes in New Brunswick?

Côté said the province can see up to three tornadoes a year, ranging from a F0 to F1 level, which he described as weak in intensity. In June, he said, weather conditions are typically unsettled.

Tornadoes are more likely to appear in the northern part of the province than the south.

Millerton, on the Southwest Miramichi River, was one of the areas of severe weather Tuesday night, prompting a tornado watch. (Kathy Somers)

"Along the shore, like the Bay of Fundy, we tend to see a bit less because of the Maritime-type climate."

"It's more rare in New Brunswick than it is in the Prairies, but they're not uncommon."

What causes a tornado?

Tuesday's tornado warning was issued because of severe thunderstorms passing through the province, Côté said.

Parts of the province also saw heavy downpours, strong winds and hail.

Côté said that whenever there's a severe thunderstorm, there's a possibility of a tornado and changes to the wind direction.

"We had unsettled conditions," he said. "The air mass was unstable and conditions were conducive to produce some thunderstorm activity."

If there's a a tornado, he said, residents should go into a basement or structure of solid walls, rather than stay near windows, even if the sight outdoors is spectacular. ​