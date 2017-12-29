The province welcomed fewer babies this year than last, but the youngest New Brunswickers sport plenty of different names.

Preliminary numbers for births and top baby names were released by Service New Brunswick on Friday, although a few days remain in 2017.

In the past year, 5,738 children were born in the province, 2,928 boys and 2,810 girls.

Last year, 6,015 children were born, so there's been a drop of 277 — about the population of the village of St. Martins.

Long live the King and Queen

Little changed at the top of the list of popular baby names.

Liam, for boys, and Emma, for girls, took top spots for the second year in a row.

Second place for the girls, Olivia, was also unchanged, but Noah dethroned Jacob, the 2016 runner-up for boys, which dropped 17 spots.

While there were quite a few favourites making the list from last year, New Brunswick parents also seemed to scratch around for new names, or old names making a comeback.

Among boys, there were 971 different names, and among girls, there were 1,221.

Boys top 10

Liam Noah Benjamin William Logan Jack Lucas Oliver Thomas Samuel

Girls top 10