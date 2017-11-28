Piles of gravestones on a rural stretch of shoreline in Port Elgin have been creeping out some beach-goers this week — even prompting one complaint to the Sackville RCMP.

But the Nova Scotia man who spread the discarded, engraved stones along the shore says there's a reasonable explanation.

John Harrison of Amherst has owned the 14 acres of waterfront property at the end of Station Road since the mid-1990s. He and his wife used to summer there until a few years ago, he said, when sickness in the family forced them to stay closer to home.

Every year, wild winter weather would do a number on the property, knocking his trailer off its blocks and flooding his lawn.

How he ended up building a seawall of tombstones. he said, was happenstance.

John Harrison's trailer at the end of Station Road in Port Elgin, where the gravestones are strewn along the beach. (Catherine Dumas / CBC)

Creative problem solving?

Five years ago, Harrison said, he saw the Amherst location of Tingley Monuments — not far from his home — was going out of business.

"When they sold the place, they had a whole bunch of [tombstones] out on the front lawn," he said. "They wanted to clean the place out, and a buddy of mine asked me if I wanted them. I said, 'Sure, I'll take them.'"

Harrison loaded dozens of the stones onto his trailer and hauled them across the New Brunswick border 35 kilometres away.

"Tingley's said they'd been there [for some time]," he said "so I thought, 'sure, if it isn't going to cost me anything.'"

He unloaded the stones in a long line along the edge of his property bordering the beach.

Harrison said breaking up the tombstones or chiselling off the names would have been 'impossible.' (Submitted by Jackie McAllister)

"It was just practical," he said. He's received a few calls about the stones over the years, including from a man looking to buy one of them.

"He wondered what I would want for one," Harrison said. "I said, 'I don't want anything for it, if you want one, take one.' He found one, took it, and put it for his brother's headstone."

While Harrison "isn't 100 per cent sure of the story" behind the monuments, he noticed they were "all different kinds. Some had chips out of them, or the stone had separated from the base."

His guess, he said, was that they were defective stones that families had chosen to replace.

Tingley Monuments did not respond to a request for comment.

'Had to go somewhere'

RCMP Cpl. Jullie Rogers Marsh said the Sackville detachment investigated after receiving a complaint earlier this week.

"Our understanding is that they've been there for quite sometime," she said. "While I can certainly appreciate someone coming across them, not having seen them before, thinking that it was creepy, there's nothing criminal there."

Harrison said he didn't see a need to break them up, or chisel off the identifying details, before placing them on his property.

"Trying to take the names off would be mission impossible," he said. "I don't have the tools for that."

Plus, he said, "I've been the only one that owns the property."

He said it was surprised to hear the stones were "creating some excitement there, from the sound of things."

"They had to go somewhere," he said. "If someone has a problem with it, I hope they have a lot of money to replace it with something else."