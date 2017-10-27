A bronze statue of Tomar the tiger was unveiled at Moncton's Magnetic Hill Zoo on Friday afternoon.

Manager Bruce Dougan said the life-sized sculpture commemorates the life of Tomar, an Amur or Siberian tiger, who lived at the zoo for a decade.

"Tomar was a very iconic animal at the Magnetic Hill Zoo and this whole area … the Amur area of the zoo, was built in his memory," Dougan told Information Morning Moncton.

The statue depicts Tomar as a cub, playing with one of his favourite things, a pumpkin. (Magnetic Hill Zoo)

The sculpture shows Tomar as a playful cub.

"It's kind of appropriate at this time of the year because the thing that he really loved to do was play with pumpkins and so there's a depiction of him, a sculpture of him … playing with a pumpkin," Dougan said.

Tomar died of kidney failure in 2007 and Dougan said everyone still misses the cat and his "tremendous" personality.

"He was so friendly and gregarious and he really had a close bond with all of his keepers and with a lot of the volunteers. He was just a really outgoing friendly animal. Everybody really loved Tomar."

Since Tomar's death, the Magnetic Hill Zoo has built a new Amur cat exhibit and added two Amur tigers, Alik and Anya, and an Amur leopard, Katushka, to the enclosure.

Dougan said the statue of Tomar completes the Amur cat exhibit, which won a national award for design in 2016.

"So we're very proud of that and this is kind of the final piece to that entire exhibit," he said.

The exhibit draws comparisons between Moncton and the Amur region of Russia, which are both at the same latitude and have similar climates.

The new Amur Cat exhibit at the zoo includes two Amur Tigers — Alik and Anya — and a leopard, named Katushka. (Kate Letterick/CBC)

Dougan said the Amur leopard and tiger are the most endangered cats in the world with only 30 leopards left in the wild and 87 in captivity in North America.

He said even though Tomar is gone, the zoo and its visitors are lucky to still have Alik, Anya and Katushka.

"Alik is very gregarious and friendly and Anya's a little more reserved but she's a beautiful animal," Dougan said.

"It was tough for the staff and the volunteers to lose Tomar but it's the circle of life … we all miss him for sure."