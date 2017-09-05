A 34-year-old man accused of killing his friend in Pokesudie, near Bas-Caraquet, over the weekend has been sent for a 30-day psychiatric assessment.

Tom LeBouthillier of Pokesudie, appeared in Caraquet provincial court on Tuesday afternoon on a charge of second-degree murder.

He is accused in the death of Steven Gauvin, 27, of Bas-Caraquet on Saturday.

The two men were friends, according to the victim's grief-stricken father, Mario Gauvin, who attended Tuesday's hearing. He wanted to see LeBouthillier's face, he told reporters outside the courthouse.

Gauvin said his son was at his home until 11:30 a.m. and 20 minutes later, he was dead.

Steven Gauvin, 27, of Bas-Caraquet has been identified as the victim. (HommageNB.com)

​The RCMP received a call about an altercation between two men in a blueberry field along Highway 145 in Pokesudie at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Cpl. Jullie Rogers-Marsh said earlier.

"When the police arrived, they found a deceased person," she said. "Another person was placed under arrest."

The RCMP's major crime unit continues to investigate.

LeBouthillier remains in custody and is scheduled to return to court on Oct. 3.

In addition to his father, Steven Gauvin is survived by his mother, a sister, and other extended family members, according to his obituary.

A funeral will be held at Saint-Paul's Catholic Church in Bas-Caraquet on Friday at 2 p.m.