RCMP raided a marijuana dispensary on Tobique First Nation on Thursday afternoon and seized an undisclosed quantity of marijuana.

"At this point, no charges have been laid and the investigation is continuing," said spokesperson Cpl. Jullie Rogers-Marsh.

She could not provide the name of the business, but CBC News has learned it's Tribal ReLeaf on Route 105.

The business describes itself as a pain management centre on its Facebook page.

Officers executed the search warrant after issuing a warning to the northwestern New Brunswick business in September, said Rogers-Marsh.

"We visited this dispensary last month to explain the potential ramifications related to business practices which do not comply with the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act and they continued to operate," she said.

Rogers-Marsh could not say how many staff or customers were onsite during the raid and declined to say if anyone was arrested.

RCMP are trying to determine who the supplier is, she said.

"It is illegal and unregulated, so people who may have purchased from this location need to be aware that it's unknown as to where they were getting the marijuana from."

The federal government is expected to legalize recreational marijuana use by July 2018.