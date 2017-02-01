As the province attempts to return to normal after a crippling ice storm last week that left thousands without power, one First Nation is helping with storm recovery efforts in two Indigenous communities.

"The biggest issue is food security with the power being out that long," said Anna Pirie-Wilson, CEO of band operations for Tobique First Nation. "A lot of people who don't have a lot. A lot of low-income families are going to be suffering for the next couple of weeks."

Mi'kmaq communities of Esgenoôpetitj First Nation and Elsipogtog First Nation we're left without power and water for days. And like many other households in the province, people lost food. But the high rates of poverty in the two communities raised some concerns, said Pirie-Wilson.

"Most of the social rates on reserve, they're living on $73 a week. You got to think that person is going to be in need," said Pirie-Wilson.

Tobique First Nation raised $1,500 in food, water, and other supplies to assist in the ice storm recovery. (submitted)

Tobique was first contacted by Mawiw Council, which provides scholarships to university students from Tobique, Esgenoôpetitj and Elsipogtog, wondering if it could assist the two communities. Tobique, a Maliseet community, raised $1,500 worth of food, water, and other supplies, dividing and delivering the supplies to the two communities over the weekend.

Both communities have since had their power returned. Tobique has continued to collect donations in hopes of helping people dealing with spoiled food or broken plumbing pipes in other First Nation communities.

"If I know New Brunswickers, the way I do. We usually step up to the plate and take care of our own. Whether we're First Nation or not we take care of our own," said Pirie-Wilson.

After the Friday delivery of goods, Pirie-Wilson said they'll be asking what kind of other help the communities may need.

"It could have be any of us, I jumped at the opportunity because they would jump up at the opportunity to assist us. It's about that unity amongst humanity."