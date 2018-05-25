Man facing 6 charges after shots fired at RCMP detachment on Tobique First Nation

The man accused of firing shots at the RCMP detachment on Tobique First Nation last weekend is facing six charges and remains in custody.

Nekko Hughie Dominique, 26, of Tobique First Nation appeared Friday morning at the Carleton County Courthouse, where the charges were laid against him.

They include: discharging a firearm into a place where a person may have been, using a firearm in a careless manner, possession of a rifle without being a holder of a licence, committing mischief, damaging property of RCMP and other breaches of undertakings.

Dominique was remanded to custody and will return to court the morning of May 30 for a bail hearing.

When Judge Brian C. McLean was explaining bail conditions, Dominique asked if he could review the evidence against him in order to be prepared to present a case as to why he should be released. The judge said that could be arranged.

Dominique was arrested Monday after several shots were fired at the RCMP detachment on reserve.

He was originally in custody on charges of uttering threats and assault.

Some of the bullet holes discovered in the side and back of the Tobique First Nation RCMP detachment Sunday morning. (Hadeel Ibrahim/CBC)

Officers discovered "several" bullet holes at the back and side of the building when they arrived at work on Sunday, Cpl. Jullie Rogers-Marsh said in a statement earlier this week.

RCMP believe the shooting occurred early Sunday morning, she said.

The building on Main Street also houses a community centre, social services office and band council office, and it sits next to a school playground.

No one was injured, said Rogers-Marsh.