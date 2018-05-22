Tobique First Nation man arrested after 'several' shots fired at RCMP office

A 25-year-old man from Tobique First Nation is facing charges in connection with shots being fired into the community's RCMP detachment over the weekend.

Officers discovered "several" bullet holes in the side and back of the building when they arrived at work on Sunday, Cpl. Jullie Rogers-Marsh said in a statement on Tuesday.

RCMP believe the shooting occurred early Sunday morning, she said.

No one was injured.

Some of the bullet holes discovered in the side and back of the Tobique First Nation RCMP detachment Sunday morning. (Hadeel Ibrahim/CBC)

A suspect was arrested the following day.

He remains in custody in connection with another matter, said Rogers-Marsh.

Charges related to the shooting are pending, she said.

The investigation continues.