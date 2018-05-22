Skip to Main Content
Tobique First Nation man arrested after 'several' shots fired at RCMP office

Notifications

New

Tobique First Nation man arrested after 'several' shots fired at RCMP office

A 25-year-old man from Tobique First Nation is facing charges in connection with shots being fired into the community's RCMP detachment over the weekend.

25-year-old man facing charges in connection with weekend shooting

CBC News ·
No one was injured in the shooting at the Tobique First Nation RCMP detachment, said Cpl. Jullie Rogers-Marsh. (Hadeel Ibrahim/CBC)

A 25-year-old man from Tobique First Nation is facing charges in connection with shots being fired into the community's RCMP detachment over the weekend.

Officers discovered "several" bullet holes in the side and back of the building when they arrived at work on Sunday, Cpl. Jullie Rogers-Marsh said in a statement on Tuesday.

RCMP believe the shooting occurred early Sunday morning, she said.

No one was injured.

Some of the bullet holes discovered in the side and back of the Tobique First Nation RCMP detachment Sunday morning. (Hadeel Ibrahim/CBC)

A suspect was arrested the following day.

He remains in custody in connection with another matter, said Rogers-Marsh.

Charges related to the shooting are pending, she said.

The investigation continues.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us