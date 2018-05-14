The Acadie-Bathurst Titan are the 2018 Quebec Major Junior Hockey League Champions.

The Titan defeated the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada 2-1 Sunday night, before a sold-out crowd at the K.C. Irving Regional Centre in Bathurst to take the best-of-seven league final series in six games and win the President's Cup.

The win earns the Titan a spot in the Memorial Cup tournament, which begins Friday in Regina.

Fans and players were exuberant about the team's first league championship since the 1998-1999 season, shortly after it relocated to Bathurst.

"There's no words to describe it," said assistant captain Noah Dobson.

"I'm just really happy for everyone in the City of Bathurst and obviously our teammates. We battled all year for this, so [it's an] incredible feeling."

Titan head coach Mario Pouliot told Radio-Canada there were a lot of sacrifices behind the victory and he credited the assistant coaches, players and entire organization.

The goal scorers in Sunday's big win were team captain Jeffrey Truchon-Viel and Samuel L'Italien.

Truchon-Viel was awarded the Guy-Lafleur trophy for series most valuable player. He had 23 points in the playoffs.

Evan Fitzpatrick stopped 29 shots. The St. Louis Blues second-round pick came within three minutes of a third shutout of the playoffs, which would have matched a team record.

In Regina, the Titan's first game in the round robin will be against the winner of the Western Hockey League, the Swift Current Broncos.

Over the course of the tournament, they'll also have to face off against the Ontario Hockey League champion Hamilton Bulldogs and the host Regina Pats.