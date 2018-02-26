About 50 people gathered in front of City Hall in Fredericton Monday evening and wrapped themselves in blankets as a sign of solidarity and support for Tina Fontaine.

Fontaine was a 15 year-old Indigenous girl from Sagkeeng First Nation, north of Winnipeg. Her body was pulled from Winnipeg's Red River in Aug. 2014. Raymond Joseph Cormier was charged with her murder later that year, but was found not guilty earlier this month.

Wolastoq Grand Chief Ron Tremblay said the blankets people were asked to bring to the vigil symbolized strength and love. He added the vigil was meant to show Fontaine's family that people on the east coast support them.

Wolastoq Grand Chief Ron Tremblay speaks at a vigil for Tina Fontaine held at City Hall in Fredericton Monday. (Ed Hunter/CBC)

"We're asking the Canadian government to show some sort of justice," he said.

Tremblay said as the traditional grand chief it's his responsibility to show solidarity and support over concerns of injustice for Indigenous people.

People wrapped themselves in blankets at the vigil for Tina Fontaine held in Fredericton Monday. (Ed Hunter/CBC)

"There needs to be some sort of justice reform."

The vigil included speeches from some in attendance along with traditional Mik'maq drumming and singing.