New rules the New Brunswick Forest Products Commission has proposed for wood sales are being welcomed by marketing board officials as a step forward.

The commission has suggested the licensing of all sellers, buyers and mill owners dealing with private woodlots in the territory of the Sussex-based SNB Marketing Board.

"I think it's a step forward," said Andrew Clark, a director with the Carleton Victoria Forestry Products Marketing Board.

Clark said the licensing rule would likely be adopted by all seven marketing boards and would keep woodlot groups updated on what is happening in their territories.

Boards lacked information

"We aren't getting back proper information from some of the people who are operating as direct contractors," Clark said.

"We're not getting back proper information as to scale, volume, copies of transportation certificates — basic information for the boards to know how much wood is moving, what species, what grade, what class."

The proposed licensing rules accompanied a commission decision Monday that struck down a directive from the SNB board aimed at regaining control over private wood sales in its southern New Brunswick territory.

While striking down the SNB "order" as written, the commission did affirm the marketing board has authority to regulate wood sales in its territory and to issue orders. It is not a free market.

Can try again

That's a big step, said Rick Doucett, chair of the New Brunswick Federation of woodlot owners.

"This is probably the third time either a quasi-judicial or judicial body has reaffirmed the authority of the board," said Doucett. "So hopefully, that part of the constant pressure will go away, and we can focus on the board orders and putting a board order in place that will meet the spirit of the law."

In the decision, the commission found the SNB directive was an improper attempt by the board to use its regulatory powers to force J.D. Irving Ltd. to negotiate a wood purchase agreement.

Jeff Carr, the Conservative Party's critic for Energy and Resource Development, said the licensing proposal by the commission is a "needed step in the right direction to repair the fracture between industry and private woodlot owners."

JDI bypasses boards

The Department of Energy and Resource Development has not responded to a request for comment from CBC.

The dispute dates back eight years, when JDI began to bypass the SNB marketing board to contract wood sales directly with private woodlot owners.

Mill owners would be required to apply for licences from the SNB marketing board under a proposal from the Forest Products Commission. (New Brunswick Forest Products Commission)

The company stopped buying wood entirely from the marketing board in 2012.

It is a practice JDI has since expanded across the province.

The commission agreed with Irving and other companies that the marketing board overstepped its authority when it issued the order declaring all logs from private woodlots had to be sold to the board and bought from the board.

Rules would apply to all

The new licensing rules would require everyone involved in wood selling, harvesting and processing to be licensed by the marketing board, including JDI.

Information on where harvesting is taking place, and the volumes and types of trees being cut would have to be reported to the board.

Although the commission ruling did not deal with the controversial direct contracts between companies and private landowners, the rejection of SNB's order essentially allows JDI and the other companies to carry on for the moment with their preferred purchase practices.