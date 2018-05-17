Magnetic Hill Zoo welcomes 4 Amur tiger cubs

Anya, an Amur tiger at the Magnetic Hill Zoo, got an early Mother's Day present — four healthy baby cubs.

Two of them were born on the morning of May 11 and the other two followed that afternoon, the Moncton zoo announced on Thursday.

Two days later, Mother's Day, it was obvious the cubs were thriving under their mother's care, said zookeeper Tiffany Bateman. They were cleaned off, nursing and peaceful, she said.

Welcome news for the zoo's new director Jill Marvin.

"Tiger cubs are quite fragile at birth and the first 48 hours are always critical," she explained.

Amur tigers, or Panthera tigris altaica, are endangered, with fewer than 400 believed to exist in the forest of Russia, according to officials.

Their populations are dwindling because of over-hunting of prey, habitat loss, and poaching.

Mother Anya and her first two cubs, born the morning of May 11. She delivered the other two cubs that afternoon. (City of Moncton)

"We are pleased to welcome the cubs to our family," said Marvin.

"Tigers are an important part of our conservation efforts to protect the future of this species and to educate visitors about them."

This is the second litter born to Anya and her mate Alik, who were both brought to the zoo in 2014 as part of the Big Cat exhibit.

The first three cubs — two males and a female — were born in 2016.

No names yet

The latest cubs will remain behind the scenes with their mother in their den, under the watchful eye of staff for the next several weeks.

But the zoo will provide updates on their progress on its Facebook page.

Their sex will be determined during their first veterinary check, expected in the "near future," officials said.

There is no word yet on plans for naming them.

The zoo will continue to mate the tigers as long as it can find homes for the cubs. Otherwise, steps will be taken to prevent breeding, officials have said.