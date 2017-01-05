Winter is making sure its presence is known this week, with cooler temperatures on the way for communities across the province.

New Brunswick will see a mix of sun and cloud Thursday and brisk southwesterly winds, said Jim Abraham, CBC meteorologist.

"Temperatures will be cooling off during the day behind this front, so some slippery spots may develop," he said.

A few flurries are expected Thursday night, with winds blowing off the Bay of Fundy and the Northumberland Strait.

On Friday, southern New Brunswick can expect flurries as a weak system passes south of Nova Scotia, and daytime temperatures will be in the normal range.

"While Saturday looks fine, there may be a significant system passing south of Nova Scotia Saturday night into Sunday," said Abraham. "It appears eastern Nova Scotia would get hit the hardest from this system, with New Brunswick missing the brunt of the storm. However, folks in all three provinces should monitor updated forecasts."

Thursday's Forecast

Fredericton area

Today: A few flurries ending this morning, with a mix of sun and cloud. Western winds will be travelling at 30 km/h gusting to 50km/h.

The temperature will fall to –4 C.

Tonight: Cloudy periods with a low of –9 C.

Northern New Brunswick

Today: A few flurries with a mix of sun and cloud with western winds travelling at 30 km/h to about 50km/h.

The temperature will fall to near –7 C.

Tonight: Cloudy periods with temperatures at a low of –10 C.

Southern New Brunswick

Today: Chances of early morning flurries, clearing to a mix of sun and cloud. Western winds at 30 km/h gusting to 50km/h.

The temperature will fall to near –4 C.

Tonight: Cloudy periods with a low of –7 C.