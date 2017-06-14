After a major thunderstorm this week brought heavy rain, hail and flashes of lightning to Saint John, Environment Canada is warning the public about what to do when caught in a storm.

Often, lightning can be unpredictable and will release a sporadic discharge of electricity from cloud to cloud, ground to cloud, and cloud to ground.

People should always check the forecast and have a plan to reach a safe place in the event of a thunderstorm, Claude Côté, a meteorologist with Environment Canada in New Brunswick.

"When thunder roars, go indoors," said Côté. "Try not to be a target for electrical discharge."

But sometimes avoiding the outdoors is easier said than done.

If a storm starts when you're outside, Côté advises getting to low ground and avoiding tall objects, such as power poles and trees.

"If you're playing golf, you should leave your clubs in a specific location," he said. "Same with fishing rods."

On average nine to 10 people die in Canada each year because of lightning, and another 100 to 150 people are injured, according to Environment Canada.

Closer than you think

During a storm, Côté said, lightning can strike up to 15 to 20 kilometres away from thunder clouds.

"Once you hear thunder you're within distance of being struck by lightning," he said.

"Even though you feel like you may be at quite a distance, if you hear thunder we strongly recommend that you cease any outdoor activities and seek shelter."

The advice is important for sports teams

The Fredericton District Soccer Association has a specific policy where coaches and officials must be aware of the weather forecast prior to a game and abandon play if thunder is heard or lightning seen.

"​We're not willing to take any risks with our kids," said Dennis van den Heuvel, executive director of the association. "Safety comes first and foremost."

The soccer group has been vigilant since the death of Sarah Elizabeth McLain,14, of Maine, who was playing at a soccer tournament and was struck by lighting in Fredericton in 2003.

He said coaches meet before the season starts to go over the policy.

"Rain's one thing, but when thunder and lightning come through, there's zero tolerance there," van den Heuvel said. "It's get off the field."

Safety first

The Moncton District Minor Baseball Association doesn't necessarily have a policy but said players will get off the field in a thunder and lightning storm.

"As soon as I know it's close, we're getting off the field," said Mike Doucette, an umpire and the president of the Moncton District Minor Baseball Association.

"It's at everyone's discretion."

'Just wait for the thunderstorm to go by.' - Claude Côté

When inside, avoid windows and walls because an electrical charge will travel through wires and plumbing.

If you're inside a vehicle, Côté recommends pulling over to the side of the road or finding a parking spot and turning off the engine. Drivers should avoid elevations.

"Just wait for the thunderstorm to go by," he said.

If you're with someone who has been struck by lightning, Côté said, you can safely provide care, since a person will not carry the electrical charge.

And call 911. Anyone who has been struck should get medical attention at a hospital.