The organization that collects garbage in southeastern New Brunswick will begin to enforce its three-bag rule later this month.

As of January 16, Southeast Eco360 will only collect the types of trash that are scheduled to be picked up on any given week and will leave other bags at the curb.

The new three-bag garbage system took effect in Oct. 2016 and encouraged people to separate organic waste — like food scraps — into green bags, recyclables into blue bags and other waste, which can't be composted or recycled, into clear bags.

While green bags are collected each week, blue and clear bags alternate from week to week.

Eco360 wanted people to get used to the change from the former two bag system before enforcing the new rules.

"We know there's a lot of people, right now, who have noticed everything is being picked up and they're putting all three bags out," said the waste diversion coordinator at Southeast Eco360, Gena Alderson on Information Morning Moncton.

But as of the middle of the month the rules will apply across the region, and bags left behind will be stickered to tell home owners to take the wrong bags back in until the following week.

"There'll be a little sticker on it that tells you exactly that, this is the wrong colour bag," Alderson said.

"There are actually two schedules in our region. So Moncton and Albert County is area one and then the rest of Westmoreland County - so that would be Dieppe, the Shediac, Sackville and all of the other areas - are area two," she said.

Clarifying the collection schedule

Before Christmas, a second copy of the schedule was sent out to some homeowners in Dieppe and Moncton who mistakenly received the incorrect schedule when the program started.

Alderson said she hopes that issue has now been corrected.

"If you did receive a new schedule in the mail, just double check that you have the right one. At the bottom of the schedule it says what areas it applies to," she said.

Alderson said the organization wanted to make sure people had the correct schedules before enforcement of the rules began.

People can also cross check their address on the Eco360 website to make sure they now have the correct schedule, or by calling (506) 877-1040, where they can also get help and advice.

There's an app for that

Alternatively, people can download an app for their smart phones or tablets, which not only reminds them the day before their garbage day what materials will be collected that week, but also contains a searchable database to help people sort their household waste into the proper coloured bags.

"We've had nothing but good feedback on the app. People love it and it is specific to your address," Alderson said.

"We're also going to be putting your special clean up days on there — hazardous waste dates and things like that that apply to your area,"

Three bag system successful

Overall, Alderson said most people have already adopted the new system with a compliance rate of just under 90 per cent, and the current campaign is to get that number even higher.

"We've actually had a 20 per cent increase in the amount of material we're recycling since we started, and that's really only two months in, so that's a big big big success for the region," she said.

Residents of Moncton and southeast New Brunswick moved to a three-bag sorting system in October, consisting of a green bag for compost, a blue bag for recyclables and a clear bag for garbage. (CBC)

The number of recycling bags that are rejected due to contamination from other garbage has also dropped from about 50 per cent before the three bag program to just below 20 per cent, which Alderson says is another sign of the program's success.

She said while some find the complexity frustrating, it does make a difference and most people are getting the hang of it now.

Alderson says Southeastern Eco360 will continue to monitor collection and compliance rates.

"As we continue to monitor performance ... then we can look at whether or not we need to crack down on sorting," she said. "At this point, it's important that people get the schedule down and that's the number one focus for us."