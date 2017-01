A Moncton-area man has been charged with threatening Premier Brian Gallant.

Daniel LeBlanc, 35, of Homestead Road in Second North River west of Moncton, appeared in Moncton provincial court on Tuesday. He was charged with threatening to cause bodily harm to Gallant on Monday.

LeBlanc will be back in court on Wednesday morning at 9:30 a.m. for a bail hearing.

The premier's office did not comment on the charges.