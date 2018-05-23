Rain and high winds leave thousands without power

Thousands of households and businesses are without power Wednesday afternoon after strong winds and rain brought trees into contact with power lines, NB Power says.

More than 8,000 NB Power customers lost power in Woodstock, Grand Falls, Fredericton and the Bathurst area.

The Bathurst area, along with parts of the Acadian Peninsula, had the additional surprise of snow earlier in the day.

Marc Belliveau, the spokesperson for the utility, said the largest area of power outages is in Fredericton, where more than 5,000 customers lost power.

The second-largest outage is in Carleton County, where more than 1,000 homes and businesses are without power.

Belliveau couldn't say how many crews had been dispatched or when power will be back.

"But I do know we have a lot of crews out there working this afternoon."

Belliveau said restoration times depend on the area.

"So it is all a bit fluid when there are many outages."