Twenty-nine year old Dillon Anthony has spent the last several weeks in the tiny fishing village of Akkarfjord, Norway observing life and documenting nearby indigenous populations.

These are just a few of the images he's captured while he's been there.

"I've spent the last three weeks here on an artists' residency," said Dillon. "And that's comprised of writers, poets, painters, artists who do art installations. I'm the only musician of the group, although one of the leaders of the group is a musician as well."

"We've been learning about the Sami people, taking part in their cultures, a culture that asks you to do things hands-on, learning how to do their handiwork, crafts."

"On the musical end of things, I've been recording a few different Sami artists and their music. One Sami artist especially who came to Akkarfjord to work with the artists, and we recorded doing the traditional way of 'yoiking' which sounds sort of similar to, say, our Inuit throat singing, but it obviously has a different style. But it's the traditional music style that is prominent with the Sami people."

"It's kind of like Santa's boot camp," laughs Anthony. "Where the best reindeer probably move on to go work with him."

"But it's like people on skies getting towed by reindeer and they either do laps, where they go for time. And they have races where they all go at the same time."

"We have two local people taking care of our food. They've treated us like family. You have your meat and potatoes, but they moved us all the way forward to sheep's head, or lamb's head, and eyeballs, and cheeks, tongues, and fish innards and eggs, a lot of traditional food and I think it's been awesome."

"[The Aurora Borealis] are quite remarkable to see. I would say most nights I've been here, they've been happening. But as we're staying in a coastal town there's a bit of cloud cover. But we had a few remarkable nights with them."