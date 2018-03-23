A fire that broke out early on Friday morning has destroyed the Theriault and Hachey Peat Moss Ltd. peat moss plant in Baie-Sainte-Anne, about 54 kilometres west of Miramichi.

Ligouri Turbide, the fire chief of the Baie-Sainte-Anne Fire Department, said no one was injured in the blaze and nobody was inside the building when the fire broke out.

"We have quite a few alarms there so we thought we were going there for a false alarm again but it wasn't a false alarm," said Turbide. "The plant was on fire."

Turbide said the plant was shut down around 6 p.m. on Thursday and some employees were expected to start their shifts at 4 a.m. on Friday.

Turbide said the fire broke out shortly after 12:30 a.m., and firefighters remained on scene until about 6:30 a.m.

Ligouri Turbide, fire chief with the Baie-Sainte-Anne Fire Department, said the fire broke out shortly after 12:30 a.m. on Friday morning. (Bridget Yard/CBC )

"When I got there the plant was fully engulfed," he said.

"The building's a total loss and this plant is very, very valuable."

He said both the plant and equipment inside the facility would be worth millions of dollars.

"It's a big enough of industry for the community for sure," he said.

Matt Theriault, the owner of Theriault and Hachey Peat Moss Ltd., said the fire directly affects 24 employees.

When the business is in full production come summer, he said there's a total of about 70 employees working at the plant.

An impact on production

He said the peat moss business has been in operation since the 1960s and the early morning blaze will have an "affect production for this year for sure."

"This is not a good time," said Theriault.

"It's going to be a while before they can get back up and running."

About 22 firefighters from the Baie-Sainte-Anne and Miramichi fire departments battled the fire.

RCMP are still at the site and the Fire Marshal's Office will be conducting an investigation into what caused the early morning blaze.