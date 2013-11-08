As the Alward government continues its plan to move ahead with shale gas development in spite of opposition, CBC News is looking at how the industry has played out in the state of Pennsylvania in the past six years.
Paying royalties to property owners were key to convincing people in Pennsylvania to allow hydraulic fracturing. But reporter Jen Choi tells us the same opportunity doesn't exist for New Brunswick landowners.
