A New Brunswick man came face-to-face with a moose in the woods near his North Tetagouche home.

"Looks like the moose from around here are pretty friendly," Marc Thibodeau said in a video posted to Facebook on Saturday that has had almost a million views.

"I would never think I would be patting a moose in the middle of friggen nowhere."

A week after moose hunting?? Posted by Marc Thibodeau on Saturday, 21 October 2017

A provincial biologist said the moose appears healthy, so he's not sure why the animal allowed a person to get so close.

The video shows Thibodeau putting out his arm to greet the moose as it stood calmly just behind him.

For a second, it seemed the moose was not sure about Thibodeau, but then warmed up to him, letting him pet his nose and head.

The New Brunswick government recommends people not try to pet moose, as Thibodeau is doing. (Marc Thibodeau/Facebook)

"Tell me this ain't an experience," Thibodeau said of the encounter in the woods, which are west of Bathurst.

Unusual situation

Dwayne Sabine, a moose biologist with the Department of Energy and Resource Development, said it's unusual for moose to allow people to approach, let alone touch them.

"It's hard to say why the animal is tame in this situation," Sabine said.

There have been cases before of tame moose, but this is sometimes attributed to a parasite called brain worm, which burrows into the brains of moose and causes neurological problems, he said.

A provincial biologist says the moose that appeared so calm around Thibodeau looks healthy, but it's hard to be certain from a video. (Marc Thibodeau/Facebook)

"At the end of their life, just before they die, they become quite tame and approachable," he said, "They also exhibit other behaviours like walking in circles or lying down and not getting up."

Sabine has watched Thibodeau's video and said the moose appears to be rather healthy. Without actually seeing the actual animal, however, he can't be certain.

For safety reasons, the province recommends people never approach wild animals such as moose, which are large animals and can be unpredictable.

"There is a possibility that the situation could quickly change into one that's dangerous," Sabine said.

He said he is not aware of health concerns that could be passed on from humans to moose, although moose can pick up rabies from other animals, such as raccoons.

It's unclear what led up to the encounter and whether Thibodeau approached the moose first.

CBC News was unable to reach Thibodeau for comment.

This year's fall moose hunt in New New Brunswick ended Sept. 30.