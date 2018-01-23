The New Brunswick government says it has not released the results of 2017 math, science and reading assessments it promised from Grade 4 and 10 students because the tests were quietly cancelled on short notice last spring and there are no results to report.

"Due to staffing issues coupled with the specialized nature of the work, a decision was made to postpone the full implementation of the Grade 4 and Grade 10 assessments to the spring of 2018," said Kelly Cormier, a spokesperson with the Education Department, in an email to CBC News.

Last Friday the province released the results of various standardized assessments done on Grade 2, 6, 9 and 12 students in the anglophone system in 2017, but for the second year in a row math, science and reading assessments that were to be conducted on more than 5,400 Grade 10 students were not included.

Also not included were results on nearly 5,200 anglophone students in Grade 4, who were to be assessed for the first time in 2017.

Grade 10 students did write assessments in 2016 but the province called it a "field test" and results were never released.

In 2017, assessments were again scheduled for all Grade 10 students between May 8 and May 19 and for all Grade 4 students between May 15 and May 26 before both being terminated.

"Superintendents and school directors were informed of the change in April 2017," said Cormier.

Students get failing grade

The cancellations came six months after similar math, science and reading assessments done in 2016 of Grade 6 students produced embarrassingly poor results.

Of the 5,000 eligible for testing, just 20 per cent scored at an appropriate level for math and 26 percent showed an appropriate understanding of science.

Cormier did not immediately respond to a question about whether those 2016 Grade 6 results contributed to the 2017 decision to cancel planned testing in Grade 4 and 10.

Conducting assessments and disclosing test scores is a pillar of the Gallant government's 10-year education plan to make the school system better, and a key part that was to be the introduction of math, science and reading assessments in three grades 4, 6 and 10.

Premier Brian Gallant and Education Minister Brian Kenny hold copies of the province's 10-year education plan in September 2016, which says assessments and results for Grade 4 and Grade 10 anglophone students would be made public by the fall of 2017.

In 2016, New Brunswick Premier Brian Gallant released "Everyone at their best," a government blueprint meant to guide education in the anglophone system until 2026.

The document explains how the province will set achievement goals for students and track results through regular annual assessments, while leaving decisions on how to improve results to individual districts, schools and teachers.

"The [education] plan establishes clear expectations on standards and performance, with outcome measures that will be tracked and reported," Gallant wrote in the introduction to the document.

"Measurement of key outcomes allows us to monitor our progress across the next 10 years," he wrote.

The document was released in September 2016 and indicated assessment results for both Grade 6 and Grade 10 would be published later that fall, with Grade 4 results joining the group in the fall of 2017.

Province promotes value of tests

But while Grade 6 assessment results have now been reported for both 2016 and 2017, there has been nothing from the other two grades.

In information to parents, the province has consistently claimed that setting high achievement targets for students on assessments and reporting on results year after year is important to improving the education system.

"We rely on assessment to identify and direct our progress toward becoming the best education system in Canada," the Department of Education states in a brochure that explains its testing program.

"We are committed to reaching these targets and we want you to know how well we are doing. Each year we will measure our progress towards these targets at the school, district and provincial levels and make the results publicly available to New Brunswickers."

The target for Grade 4 students is to have 90 per cent showing appropriate competency in math science and reading assessments by 2026, with similar goals for Grade 10.

But with the education plan already in the middle of year two, no baseline result has been established yet in any subject for either grade.