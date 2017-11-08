At least 26 tenants —most of whom were students—were forced outside their Moncton apartment building after a fire broke out at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

The fire was confined to one unit on the top floor of a four storey building at 8 Curry St.

Fifteen tenants made their own arrangements for temporary lodgings. Water damage to the lower units is expected to take a day or more to clean up.

Disaster volunteers with the Canadian Red Cross arranged emergency lodging and food for 11 other tenants.

Some tenants are staying in hotels, while others have been offered empty dormitory rooms at the nearby University of Moncton.



