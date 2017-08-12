Team New Brunswick will be bringing home loads of bronze, silver and even gold after a successful Friday night and strong Saturday start at the Canada Games in Winnipeg.

Ten medals were captured on Friday, with N.B. athletes earning medals in golf, wrestling and swimming.

Riverview swimmer Brooklyn Douthwright helped with the haul. On Friday, she won silvers in the 50-metre backstroke and the 50-metre freestyle.

Douthwright also started off Saturday morning with a bronze medal in the 5000-metre open water race, which she said was her most challenging event.

"I really wasn't expected to do that well," she said on Saturday.

The 15-year-old now has four medals from this year's Canada Games. She said she was stressed going into the competition because she was ranked so high, but was relieved to win the medals.

Bronze 🥉#CGswimming what an accomplishment Open Water Swim in the pool #5000m #100laps #JCG2017 @Team_EquipeNB #NBproud Brooklyn Douthwright pic.twitter.com/WEerKt28zz — @ouellette_manon

With less than two days left in the games, New Brunswick sits at 24 medals in total, which breaks the team's 1995 record of 21 medals.

On Friday, the men's golf team won bronze, while para-swimmer Jesse Canney earned a silver in the 200-metre medley.

N.B.'s wrestlers won six medals on Friday:

Annabelle Boudreau (bronze), Tania Blanchard (silver) and Alex Cormier (bronze) in the 56-kilogram category.

Jasmine Thebeau (silver) in the 64-kilogram field for females.

Justin Shannon (silver) for the 85-kilogram category for males.

Chris O'Toole (gold) in the 98 to 120-kilogram field for males.

Hampton's Chris O'Toole after winning a gold medal in wrestling for Team NB. (Bruce Macfarlane/Team NB)

On Saturday afternoon, the women's volleyball team won bronze over Ontario.

'Do we really have to leave?'

Team NB's chef de mission, Nicole Smith, told CBC News the weekend started off on a high note with paraplegic athlete Max Arsenault participating in the 200-metre kayak race.

From there, she said N.B. athletes continued to achieve personal bests and get good results.

"It was kind of our second wind, and we're sort of like, 'Do we really have to leave? We're on a roll now,'" she said, adding it's been a great couple of weeks in Winnipeg.

"Everybody's pretty happy, pretty proud and standing tall today, for sure."

Smith said this year's record-breaking success says a lot about the recent investments provincial sports organizations have put into their athletes.

Did you know: 22 medals is a new @Team_EquipeNB record 🥇🥈🥉 | 1995 winter games had 21. #Bestever #JCG2017 @CanadaGames pic.twitter.com/9NHYVLvyNm — @Team_EquipeNB

Douthwright said it's been an amazing experience to represent her home province with her fellow N.B. athletes.

"To be part of the record-breaking year ... I guess it just makes me feel really accomplished as a swimmer," she said.

With the Canada Games almost finished, Douthwright said she has some big plans, but not all of them include swimming.

"Probably going to eat a lot of junk food, so that's going to feel pretty good," she said.