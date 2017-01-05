Team Canada's only native Maritimer won't be playing in the gold-medal game against the U.S. at the world juniors tonight, due to a concussion.

Defenceman Philippe Myers, 19, of Dieppe, confirmed he is unable to play after suffering a concussion during Team Canada's game on New Year's Eve.

"I was going around the net and I had the puck and then I got rid of the puck and I kept looking at the puck instead of keeping my head up and the guy just hit me in the head," he said.

"I'm feeling better, so I figure time, but we don't know when I'll be back yet."

Myers said he plans to watch the championship game on television in the lounge — and later, hopes to be on the ice celebrating a Canadian victory over the United States.

The game is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. ET.