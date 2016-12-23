Saint John police are circulating security camera photographs taken during an armed robbery at the TD Canada Trust on East Point Way on Thursday.
In some of the photographs, a handgun can be seen.
"As you can see the weapon used was a handgun and is similar to the one used in previous robberies," Sgt. Charles Breen said.
The armed robbery took place around 6:50 p.m. Thursday.
The robber entered the bank wearing a mask.
No one was hurt.
The police force's major crime unit is investigating the case.