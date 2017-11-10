It's out with the old and in with the new — kind of.

Sobeys is moving its Prospect Street store in Fredericton down a few metres to where the now-demolished Target store used to be — also on Prospect Street.

At one time, both Target and Sobeys could be found at the Uptown Centre, sitting on one of the busiest streets in Fredericton. Target has been gone for almost two years.

"Construction is underway and we have plans to move our Sobeys location into the renovated Uptown Centre space." said Paul MacLeod, vice-president, division head of Atlantic, Sobeys Inc. in an emailed statement to CBC News.

The space at the Uptown Centre housed a Zellers store before Target, which lasted two years. (Maria Jose Burgos/CBC)

"With the increase in square footage, we're excited to be able to expand our [offerings] for customers and continue serving the Fredericton community."

Over the past few weeks, construction crews have been on site tearing down the old Target, which opened in New Brunswick's capital city in November 2013.

Sobeys is moving into the old Target location on Prospect Street, but Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust can't say who will move into the old grocery store space. (Maria Jose Burgos/CBC)

Target announced it was closing its doors two years later, in January 2015. Since then, the old building, also known as the former Zellers, has sat sitting empty, except when the Fredericton Flea Market uses it on Sundays.

Who's moving in?

The remains of the old Target building on Prospect Street in Fredericton. (Maria Jose Burgos/CBC)

When CBC News asked Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust who would be moving into the old Sobeys building, the organization said it's too early to tell.

"We have only just begun to redevelop Uptown Centre, and it's too early for us to speak to specific spaces or tenants," said Elizabeth Engram, manager of public relations and internal communications for Crombie.

This past spring, NB Liquor left the Uptown Centre and opened a store at the Corbett Centre, near the Regent Mall.​