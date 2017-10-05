As Fredericton trees shift to their usual vibrant fall colours, one species of maple isn't joining them. The leaves on Norway maples are brown and dying, says urban forestry specialist Ed Czerwinski of the University of New Brunswick.

The leaves are covered in what is known as "tar spots," and inside the spots are thousands of spores waiting to get out, said Czerwinski, technical team leader in the forestry and environmental management department.

The tar spots travel on moisture, and with a wet spring, they burst open, spewing spores.

Ed Czerwinski says the leaves have to be raked up, bagged and sent for composting to kill the tree fungus. (Ed Hunter/CBC)

"The leaf surface, and the black spots are erupting in the spring, and these needle-like projections are the spores that come out and infect leaves," Czerwinski said.

Czerwinski and UNB forestry students created a map of the the city of Fredericton's tree types. Norway maple varieties make up about a quarter of the trees planted to replace dying elms in the 1970s.

It is those non-native species that the tar spot hits hardest, he said.

And while the tar spots don't hurt the tree, they rob it of its beauty.

Rake them up

Czerwinski has advice for what to do with the leaves this fall.

"Don't grind them up with your lawnmower and into the soil," he said. "That's the last thing you want to do. You want to rake them up, bag them up, and get them off the site, so that infection source on the leaf is not sitting around on your site."

Tar spots are appearing on the leaves of Norway maples throughout Fredericton. (Ed Hunter/CBC)

Homeowners are encouraged to take the leaves to the city's compost pile, where city employee Fritz Baranya builds and turns heaps of garden refuse.

"When you come morning and you see steam coming out of that pile, she's hot enough," Baranya said of the process used to kill the fungus on the leaves.

"As you turn them, you can see where the heat is, and you pack a little brush in so it doesn't pack and stays aerated, and when the moisture gets in there, she heats right up."

The compost at the site is treated between three to five years before it is trucked off site.

Young trees affected

Don Murray, the city's manager of parks and trees, said that once the leaves have been broken down and aren't recognizable, it's clear the heat has been high enough to kill the tar spots and even seeds.





Don Murray, the city's manager of parks and trees, says the dry summer will have an affect on young trees throughout Fredericton. (Ed Hunter/CBC)

The wet spring this year helped spread the tar spots, but Murray said the more moisture is needed now to help kill the disease in the infected leaves.

Lack of moistures slows down the composting process, and the dryness and heat cause many trees to shed their leaves early.

Murray said he worries about the effect of the dryness on young trees.

"We will see results from this lack of water in the next three to five years," he said. "It may not be immediate, but I think we're going to lose trees in that three to five-year period."

Czerwinski predicted that trees will put out many more seeds and cones next spring, as they try to ensure the survival of their species.