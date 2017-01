A 30-year-old Fredericton woman who was reported missing has been found safe, Fredericton police say.

Tabitha Lee Scott, 30, was last heard from on Monday and her family was concerned for her well-being.

Police reported Tuesday afternoon that she had been located.