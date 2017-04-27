A report from the Atlantic Institute for Market Studies expresses doubt about the effectiveness of the Gallant government's tuition access bursary in getting low-income students through university.

Patrick Weber, the research associate who wrote the paper, said there are better ways to help students get a post-secondary education than the bursary program also known as TAB.

"There are ways in which you can actually achieve the goal of giving access to people who have financial challenges but much more cost-effective than just across the board," Weber said in an interview.

Weber said there is room for financial considerations in a bursary program, but ability to pay isn't the huge deterrent for low-income students that many may think.

